Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The grand beginning of Maha Kumbh has begun in Prayagraj. On the very first day of Maha Kumbh, more than 1 crore devotees have taken a holy dip. Devotees from all over the world, including India, are feeling blessed by taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. But meanwhile, a political controversy has also deepened during the Maha Kumbh fair. A statue of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been installed in the Maha Kumbh fair. The Akhada Parishad has issued a statement regarding this statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav and has objected to the installation of the statue of a politician in the great festival of Sanatan, Kumbh. The Akhada Parishad says that this statue has been installed to remind the saint community of those incidents when Mulayam Singh's government took action against saints and Hindus. On the other hand, Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari has said that Yogi is acting as a bully.

