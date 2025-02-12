videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Tension Grips Hyderabad After Meat Found at Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 06:48 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Tension spread in Hyderabad after pieces of meat were found inside Hanuman temple. Leaders of BJP, BRS and Hindu organizations reached the spot and expressed anger against the incident. This entire incident took place in Zirra Hanuman temple in Tappachabutra area of ​​Hyderabad. On this incident, BJP MLA T Raja Singh has said that - 'These incidents have become common in Hyderabad. Similar incidents have happened before. T Raja also raised questions on the police investigation and said that the police will name an animal behind this incident too. Here the police has said that investigation has been started. The case will be revealed from CCTV footage. The police statement has come exactly as T Raja had suspected.