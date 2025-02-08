Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: What are the challenges for BJP after victory?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The results of Delhi elections are clear on almost all the seats. After 27 years, BJP has returned with a huge majority. While Aam Aadmi Party has shrunk below 25. But Aam Aadmi Party has suffered the biggest setback. Its stalwart leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bhardwaj lost the elections. Apart from them, Satyendra Jain also lost the election. Like last time, this time also Congress could not open its account and was reduced to zero. Along with this, Congress is also being accused of defeating Aam Aadmi Party because in the seats where AAP has lost, Congress has got almost close to the same number of votes. While both have been partners of India Alliance. Due to which, after the results, partner in India Alliance and CM of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took a dig at AAP and Congress. Because it is being said that Kejriwal defeated Congress in Goa, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Haryana elections, in return Congress candidates played a big role in defeating AAP. In such a situation, the results of Delhi elections are going to increase big challenges for the opposition and their unity as well as in the upcoming elections. We will analyze the results of Delhi elections.

