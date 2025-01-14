videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: What are the challenges for BJP in Delhi Elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 10:36 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The political temperature of elections in Delhi is constantly rising. The way Rahul Gandhi entered in a t-shirt and batted amidst the cold of Delhi and the election fervor, it has become clear that now Congress is going to put in all its strength to make a comeback in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi fired a lot of questions at everyone from Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi. So here Aam Aadmi Party also did not miss the opportunity to retaliate and said that Rahul should first save Congress. Then think about Delhi or the country. On the other hand, Kejriwal is very angry with the FIR registered against Delhi CM Atishi for violating the code of conduct. He has said that no action has been taken against Parvesh Verma till now. Here Sharad Pawar has left Congress alone by announcing support for Kejriwal.