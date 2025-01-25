Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: What is Owaisi's plan for Delhi Election?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Amit Shah has released BJP's Sankalp Patra Part-3 for Delhi Election 2025. As the date of voting in Delhi is coming closer, the political wind seems to be changing. It is being said that in the Delhi battle, the direct contest is between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, but Congress and Owaisi are also claiming to give a tough fight in the field. At this time, one political enemy is accusing the other that everyone is involved in the Delhi elections.

