videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who is on target... Maha Kumbh or Muslims?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2025, 06:40 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Baba Bageshwar has also entered the Maha Kumbh. Today, on the occasion of 26 January, Baba Bageshwar questioned Muslims without naming them and said that today all Sanatanis are tricoloured. But have you ever seen such a sight at his place? Baba Bageshwar's concern was with Muslims only. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav also entered the Maha Kumbh today. He also took a dip in the Ganga. However, even after taking a dip in the Ganga, he found flaws in the arrangements of the Kumbh. On the other hand, BJP has appealed to Akhilesh to stop spreading rumours about the arrangements of the Maha Kumbh. On the other hand, there is a brigade active in the country which keeps on counting flaws in Sanatani events every time. Be it the occasion of Ramlala's Praan Pratishtha or now the Maha Kumbh.