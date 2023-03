videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why did Ajay Alok say failure of the 'democratic' system on the Atiq case?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh police has brought notorious mafia Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat to Prayagraj. Tomorrow the sentence will be pronounced in the court regarding the Umeshpal murder case. Due to which the entire family of Atiq has come to the jail. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Ajay Alok said that Atiq was elected by the public. Call it a failure of the 'Democratic' system or a strength?