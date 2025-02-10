videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Will Delhi's Mustafabad Be Renamed Shiv Puri?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Delhi's CM face has not been decided yet. But discussions have already started on what to do after the formation of the government, and politics has heated up. The BJP MLA who won from Mustafabad talked about changing the name of Mustafabad to Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar, and also said that the politics of ignoring 58% out of fear of 42% votes is over. Now 58% will also be taken care of. Along with this, Mohan Bisht also talked about bulldozer action. On the other hand, BJP MLA from Delhi Assembly Karnail Singh also demanded to change the name of Delhi to Indraprastha and also talked about writing a letter to the central leadership. Earlier, BJP leader Adesh Gupta in the Kejriwal government has sent a list of 40 villages. Whose names are being demanded to be changed. Along with this, BJP MLAs also demanded to abolish Waqf. Overall, the new government of Delhi is talking about implementing the Yogi model. Maulanas have become tense due to such statements and demands of BJP MLAs and to create an atmosphere of fear in Muslim localities, they are also issuing statements saying that those who run bulldozers will cease to exist.