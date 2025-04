videoDetails

Tahawwur Rana Brought Back To India

| Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

The biggest news is related to the 26/11 terror attack...whose mastermind is being brought to India today...his name is Tahawwur Rana. Rana is coming to India by a special plane. Tahawwur is the mastermind of the 26/11 attack. NIA will take him into custody as soon as he arrives in India. He will be questioned about the Mumbai attacks.