“Tahkhana can be opened today…” Hindu side Petitioner Rekha Pathak on ASI’s survey of Gyanvapi complex

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Petitioner from the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, Rekha Pathak commented on the ASI surveying the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on the third day and said that the Hindu side is expecting the survey of the 'Tahkhana' and dome today.

Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
play icon4:58
Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
play icon2:25
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
play icon2:7
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:0
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
play icon0:56
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence

