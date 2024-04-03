Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taiwan Earthquake: Tsunami Warning Issued As 7.5 Magnitude Quake Strikes

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 hit the ocean near Taiwan, triggering a tsunami warning. Japan has issued an evacuation advisory for coastal areas of Okinawa prefecture, with tsunami waves of up to 3 meters expected along the southwestern coast. Reuters provides visuals of the aftermath from Hualien, Taiwan. (Video Source: Reuters)

All Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today
Play Icon08:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul
Play Icon00:49
Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Play Icon00:59
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
Play Icon14:34
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?

Trending Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today
play icon8:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul
play icon0:49
Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
play icon0:59
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
play icon14:34
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?