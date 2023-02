videoDetails

Taking a look at the life of Pervez Musharraf; From Kargil War to Death Sentence

| Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Taking a look at the life of Pervez Musharraf; From Kargil War To Death Sentence General Pervez Musharraf who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade dies at the age of 79. From Pakistan's military ruler to a fugitive in murder cases to die in exile Musharraf's life had many ups and lows. Watch this video to look at the life of Musharraf's life.