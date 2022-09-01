NewsVideos

Talks underway on Agnipath scheme between India and Nepal

Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma on August 31 said talks are underway between India and Nepal over the recruitment process of Gorkhas under India's Agnipath scheme. This remark comes after Nepal recently stopped the recruitment of Gorkhas under the Agnipath scheme.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
