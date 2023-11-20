trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690461
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tamil Nadu's Varathamanathi Dam Overflowed, Due To Continuous Rainfall | Maximum Level Of 66.47 Feet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The Varathamanathi dam in Tamil Nadu overflowed near Palani on November 20 after reaching its full capacity. Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam, the water flow increased and the dam reached its maximum level of 66.47 feet.
Follow Us

All Videos

Indian Air Force (IAF) Scrambled Rafale Jets Aircraft To Search For ‘UFO’ Over Imphal Airport
Play Icon2:36
Indian Air Force (IAF) Scrambled Rafale Jets Aircraft To Search For ‘UFO’ Over Imphal Airport
Play Icon1:55
"They Have Been Sent Back" Mizoram DGP Explains On Myanmar Troops Situation
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse:
Play Icon3:1
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: "Looking Good" Expert Explains After Assessing Site | Arnold Dix
Deshhit: Pakistan upset over Australia Victory!
Play Icon2:13
Deshhit: Pakistan upset over Australia Victory!
Taal Thok Ke: Is Halal ban 'Islamophobia'?
Play Icon48:24
Taal Thok Ke: Is Halal ban 'Islamophobia'?

Trending Videos

Indian Air Force (IAF) Scrambled Rafale Jets Aircraft To Search For ‘UFO’ Over Imphal Airport
play icon2:36
Indian Air Force (IAF) Scrambled Rafale Jets Aircraft To Search For ‘UFO’ Over Imphal Airport
play icon1:55
"They Have Been Sent Back" Mizoram DGP Explains On Myanmar Troops Situation
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse:
play icon3:1
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: "Looking Good" Expert Explains After Assessing Site | Arnold Dix
Deshhit: Pakistan upset over Australia Victory!
play icon2:13
Deshhit: Pakistan upset over Australia Victory!
Taal Thok Ke: Is Halal ban 'Islamophobia'?
play icon48:24
Taal Thok Ke: Is Halal ban 'Islamophobia'?