Tanushree Dutta alleges harassment at home

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Tanushree Dutta Viral Video: A video of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta crying has surfaced... Her video has worried all her fans... Tanushree has claimed that she is being harassed in her own house for the last 4-5 years... Tanushree Dutta has shared a video on social media and expressed her troubles- Tanushree said that she will file a complaint with the police-