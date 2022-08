Tata Motors signed an agreement to buy Ford Motor’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors and Ford India Pvt Ltd, have signed a Unit Transfer Agreement for the acquisition of the Gujarat-based plant

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

