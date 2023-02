videoDetails

Tax cut on phones, TVs: Budget eases indirect taxes, slashes customs, excise to push manufacturing

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2023 proposed basic customs, excise duty cuts on a range of products including mobile phone and television parts. Duty cuts have been announced on toys and bicycles as well easing indirect tax regime in a push to value added manufacturing in India.