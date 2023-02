videoDetails

Tax Slabs Slashed to 5 and BIGGEST Rebate EVER - What's Inside the Union Budget 2023?

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

Union Budget 2023: Tax slabs reduced to 5, Rs 7 lakh rebate under new tax regime .The FM in her speech announced a rebate in income tax limit to 7 lakhs in new tax regime. She also reduced the number of slabs to 5.