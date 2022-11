Taylor Swift becomes first artist in history to claim every slot in top 10 of the US singles chart

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to claim every slot in the top 10 of the US singles chart. She overtakes Drake, who held the previous record of nine top 10 singles in September 2021. Before him, the Beatles scored eight top 10s in 1964.