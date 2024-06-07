videoDetails

TDP Leader makes huge announcement on Muslims

| Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

After the results of the Lok Sabha elections, there is a fierce battle going on in the country regarding the formation of the government as no party has got the majority. BJP may have got the maximum number of seats, but Narendra Modi has to take support from Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to become PM for the third time. But, these parties included in the NDA have placed many big demands including big ministries in front of BJP before Modi's swearing-in. Meanwhile, now the leader of TDP has given a big statement regarding Muslim reservation.