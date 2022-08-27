Team India chats with Shaheen Afridi over his injury | Zee English News
The camaraderie between India and Pakistan cricketers has been one of the biggest talking points in the lead-up to this year's Asia Cup. While there has been a lot of talk about the India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of the big-ticket encounter on Sunday in Dubai the cricketers from both sides have shown nothing but respect and appreciation for each other.
The camaraderie between India and Pakistan cricketers has been one of the biggest talking points in the lead-up to this year's Asia Cup. While there has been a lot of talk about the India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of the big-ticket encounter on Sunday in Dubai the cricketers from both sides have shown nothing but respect and appreciation for each other.