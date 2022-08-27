NewsVideos

Team India chats with Shaheen Afridi over his injury | Zee English News

The camaraderie between India and Pakistan cricketers has been one of the biggest talking points in the lead-up to this year's Asia Cup. While there has been a lot of talk about the India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of the big-ticket encounter on Sunday in Dubai the cricketers from both sides have shown nothing but respect and appreciation for each other.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:11 AM IST
