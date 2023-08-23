trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652491
Team of artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends wishes for Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing with Sand art

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Team of Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended best wishes ahead of the expected soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on August 23. People loved the sand art at the beach.
