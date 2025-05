videoDetails

Tej Pratap Yadav's wife Aishwarya's big statement on Anushka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 26, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

Tej Pratap's wife Aishwarya Rai has given a big statement on his relationship with Anushka Yadav for 12 years. She has said that the whole family is doing drama together. She told the media that she got information about Tej Pratap's relationship with a girl named Anushka Yadav.