Tej Pratap's big challenge to Tejashwi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

There is a huge uproar over the Bihar assembly elections. After being expelled from RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav has created a stir in the political corridors by giving an open challenge to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Announcing to contest the election in Mahua, Tej Pratap said that if Tejashwi considers himself Arjun, then he should play the flute like me.