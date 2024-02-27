trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725448
Tejashwi Yadav Joins In Cricket Fun During 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' In Katihar, Bihar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav adds a sporty touch to the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Katihar, Bihar, as he enjoys a game of cricket. The lighthearted moment showcases the blend of politics and recreation during the yatra.

