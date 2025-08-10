Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2944031https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/tejashwi-yadav-makes-huge-allegation-against-deputy-cm-2944031.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav makes huge allegation against Deputy CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
New revelations are being made in the Voter List Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has been accused of having two voter ID cards (EPIC). The Election Commission has sought an explanation from him regarding this. At the same time, now Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha also seems to be trapped in such a case. Congress has made a sensational allegation against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha of being a dual voter. It is claimed that Sinha is registered in Lakhisarai and Bankipur and filled the SIR form at both places, Congress has called it a conspiracy of BJP-Election Commission and has demanded FIR and resignation.

All Videos

Watch Aniruddhacharya’s full interview
Play Icon23:44
Watch Aniruddhacharya’s full interview
Incident in Varanasi's big temple at midnight
Play Icon02:39
Incident in Varanasi's big temple at midnight
Seven killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes Delhi
Play Icon03:34
Seven killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes Delhi
2–3 terrorists were surrounded by the Army.
Play Icon03:25
2–3 terrorists were surrounded by the Army.
Landslide leads to massive destruction in Uttarkashi
Play Icon04:54
Landslide leads to massive destruction in Uttarkashi

Trending Videos

Watch Aniruddhacharya’s full interview
play icon23:44
Watch Aniruddhacharya’s full interview
Incident in Varanasi's big temple at midnight
play icon2:39
Incident in Varanasi's big temple at midnight
Seven killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes Delhi
play icon3:34
Seven killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes Delhi
2–3 terrorists were surrounded by the Army.
play icon3:25
2–3 terrorists were surrounded by the Army.
Landslide leads to massive destruction in Uttarkashi
play icon4:54
Landslide leads to massive destruction in Uttarkashi
NEWS ON ONE CLICK