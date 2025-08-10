videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav makes huge allegation against Deputy CM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

New revelations are being made in the Voter List Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has been accused of having two voter ID cards (EPIC). The Election Commission has sought an explanation from him regarding this. At the same time, now Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha also seems to be trapped in such a case. Congress has made a sensational allegation against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha of being a dual voter. It is claimed that Sinha is registered in Lakhisarai and Bankipur and filled the SIR form at both places, Congress has called it a conspiracy of BJP-Election Commission and has demanded FIR and resignation.