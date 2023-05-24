NewsVideos
Tejashwi Yadav Says RJD and Will Boycott Inauguration Of New Parliament

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday joined a series of opposition parties and announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

