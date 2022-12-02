Telangana govt provides ‘Aasara Pension’ scheme to older people in Nizamabad

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Telangana government introduced the ‘Aasara Pension’ as part of its social safety net strategy to ensure a secure life with dignity for the poor. This scheme is intended to protect society’s most vulnerable sections, particularly the elderly and infirm. People who have lost their means of livelihood as they age, in order to support their day-to-day minimum needs in order to live a life of dignity and social security. Currently, the Aasara scheme provides pensions of Rs. 2,016 per month to 3.6 million people over the age of 57. New pension cards enabled with bar codes will be issued to all the 46 lakh pensioners.