Telangana govt provides free coaching to minorities through ‘Minority Study Circle’

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Government of Telangana, Minorities Welfare Department has issued Free Coaching Notification for Recruitment of SSC (CGL). The TS Minority Study Circle invites online applications from eligible candidates belonging to minorities for free coaching for Staff Selection Commission (CGL) recruitment exam. TS Minority Study Circle Free Coaching will be given for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Telangana state public service commission (TSPSC), Staff selection commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and several other government examinations.