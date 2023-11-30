Telangana Polls 2023: Actor Allu Arjun Casts Vote In Hyderabad | Zee News English

trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693844
Telangana Polls 2023: Actor Allu Arjun Casts Vote In Hyderabad

Updated: Nov 30, 2023
Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote in the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area on November 30. Voting for the Telangana election started at 7 am. The actor was surrounded by his fans at the polling stations, who requested selfies. Allu Arjun will be next seen in the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.
