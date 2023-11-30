trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693842
Telangana Polls 2023: Jr NTR Arrives At Polling Booth To Cast Votes | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on November 30 morning. Actor Jr NTR and his family arrived to cast their votes at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad. He was seen standing in a queue to cast his vote at a polling booth. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.
