Telangana Polls 2023: Union Min G Kishan Reddy Casts Vote At The Polling Station | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy cast his vote for Telangana assembly polls on the morning of November 30 and appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise. He cast his vote at a polling station in Deeksha Model High School in the Barkatpura area of Hyderabad.
