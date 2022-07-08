Ten Dead After Cloudburst Near Amarnath Shrine Leads To Flash Floods, Rescue Operations Underway

A cloudburst was reported near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday. Bodies of five people have been recovered so far, officials said, adding that three of them were women. The lower reaches of Amarnath cave witnessed a cloud burst at around 5.30 pm.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

A cloudburst was reported near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday. Bodies of five people have been recovered so far, officials said, adding that three of them were women. The lower reaches of Amarnath cave witnessed a cloud burst at around 5.30 pm.