Territorial Conflict Erupts Again as Two Tigers Engage in a Bloody Struggle at Ranthambhore National Park

|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
"In a dramatic turn of events, a territorial clash has been witnessed once again in Ranthambhore National Park, located in Sawai Madhopur. Tigers T-120 and T-121 engaged in a fierce struggle over territory, resulting in injuries to T-121. The confrontation unfolded in Zone Number Four of the Aropit Range in Ranthambhore, highlighting the intense territorial dynamics within the park."

