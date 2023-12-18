trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700474
Terror in Pakistan regarding most wanted terrorist Dawood Abraham

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Dawood Ibrahim Poison News Update: There is panic in Pakistan regarding India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Abraham. There is news that 67 year old Dawood Abraham is either dead or taking his last breaths of life, news of poisoning of Dawood Abraham is coming on social media in Pakistan. It is being said that Dawood has been poisoned in his house. But there has been no official confirmation of poisoning of Dawood yet.

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Black sins will come in front of you again and again, says BJP spokesperson
Play Icon9:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Black sins will come in front of you again and again, says BJP spokesperson
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Play Icon10:41
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What did the Congress spokesperson say after remembering Jaitley?
Play Icon7:25
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What did the Congress spokesperson say after remembering Jaitley?
Internet Services Down In Pakistan
Play Icon1:28
Internet Services Down In Pakistan
Swarved Mahamandir: Facts about world's largest meditation centre
Play Icon9:41
Swarved Mahamandir: Facts about world's largest meditation centre

