| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Thai zoo raises endangered vultures in hopes of seeing them soar once more | Zee News English Four times a day, Thai conservationist Watchiradol Phangpanya puts on a black, long-sleeved shirt, red gloves, and a red balaclava, hoping to imitate an endangered red-headed vulture feeding its baby.