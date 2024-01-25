trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713755
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari

Jan 25, 2024
: Discover the essence of Thoothukudi's Thaipusa Festival at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple, rooted in mythology from the Kanda Puranam. Asuras Surapadman, Tarakasuran, and Singamukhan sought Lord Shiva's blessings, leading to divine boons and their tyrannical rule. Shiva's intervention, manifesting five additional heads, is celebrated during this vibrant festival.

