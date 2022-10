Tharoor vs Kharge: Congress’ bigwigs cast their votes

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Congress party all set to elect its new president. Sonia Gandhi cast her vote at AICC Headquarters in Delhi. She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka. Priyanka Gandhi also cast her vote. A total of 75 delegates from Congress party will cast their votes in Delhi. Congress Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge cast his vote in Bengaluru.