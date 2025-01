videoDetails

The accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan has been arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan Accused Arrested Update: The accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan has been arrested. The person who attacked Saif has been arrested from Thane. The name of the attacker is Vijay Das and he has also confessed to his crime.