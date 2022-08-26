The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone will be similar to that of its predecessor

Despite the fact that it's still a little too early for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, a source claims that the company has chosen a design. The forthcoming smartphone will have the same design as its predecessor, according to Ice Universe, who spoke to GSM Arena.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

Despite the fact that it's still a little too early for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, a source claims that the company has chosen a design. The forthcoming smartphone will have the same design as its predecessor, according to Ice Universe, who spoke to GSM Arena.