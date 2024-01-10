trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708460
"The End We Start From" Explores Motherhood Amid Climate Crisis | Jodie Comer | Benedict Cumberbatch

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Jodie Comer's new drama "The End We Start From" explores motherhood amid a climate crisis. In the film, the British actress plays "Woman", a first-time mother who goes into labor while watching London get submerged by rain and flood waters. The environmental disaster forces Woman, her partner, "R" (Joel Fry), and their newborn baby Zeb - the only fully named character in the movie - to flee the capital in search of shelter as the country starts descending into chaos around them

