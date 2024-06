videoDetails

The first trend of the Lok Sabha elections came out

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 09:02 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: The first trend of the Lok Sabha elections came out. Today the results of 543 seats will be announced. After which it will be decided whether the NDA government will be formed in the country or the I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. People across the country are keeping an eye on this result. Watch the biggest coverage of the results of the Lok Sabha elections LIVE on Zee News.