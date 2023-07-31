trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642834
"The I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Has Come After Wiping Off The Tears Of The People Of Manipur" Raghav Chadha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
A multi-party delegation of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) visited Manipur on July 29 to assess the ground situation. Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said that the alliance has come after wiping off the tears of the people of Manipur.

Cm Yogi Adityanath: 'If you want to live in India, you have to say Vande Mataram, religion inside the house'
Cm Yogi Adityanath: 'If you want to live in India, you have to say Vande Mataram, religion inside the house'
China Floods News: Floods wreak havoc in China
China Floods News: Floods wreak havoc in China
"It Is Our Responsibility To Present A Report Card Of The Work That" Anupriya Patel On PM Modi's Meeting With NDA Leaders
We did not keep the trishul inside the mosque.. If you call it a mosque, there will be controversy.
We did not keep the trishul inside the mosque.. If you call it a mosque, there will be controversy.
"Chief Minister Wants To Suppress The Place Where There Has Been A Mosque For 400 Years" Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks CM Yogi Over Gyanvapi Case

