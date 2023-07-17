trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636656
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC

Jul 17, 2023
Security forces on July 17 carried out a search operation in J&K’s Poonch sector along the LOC. It was carried out under a joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The search operation was carried out after security forces noticed suspicious movement along the LOC.
