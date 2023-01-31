NewsVideos
videoDetails

The Spiritual Retreat Of Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma In A Rishikesh Ashram | Zee News English

|Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The Spiritual Retreat Of Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma In A Rishikesh Ashram | Zee News English Virat Kohli, who is not a part of India squad against New Zealand for the T20I series, visited Dayanand Giri ashram in Rishikesh on Monday along with his wife Anushka Sharma. The star India batter is a popular face in the country and commands a huge fan following all across the globe. The 34-year-old’s photos and videos of his visit to the ashram, almost immediately went viral on social media.

All Videos

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
1:47
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
2:25
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
8:8
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
1:25
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'
5:13
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'

Trending Videos

1:47
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
2:25
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
8:8
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
1:25
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
5:13
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'
Entertainment videos,