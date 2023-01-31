videoDetails

The Spiritual Retreat Of Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma In A Rishikesh Ashram | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

The Spiritual Retreat Of Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma In A Rishikesh Ashram | Zee News English Virat Kohli, who is not a part of India squad against New Zealand for the T20I series, visited Dayanand Giri ashram in Rishikesh on Monday along with his wife Anushka Sharma. The star India batter is a popular face in the country and commands a huge fan following all across the globe. The 34-year-old’s photos and videos of his visit to the ashram, almost immediately went viral on social media.