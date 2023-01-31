NewsVideos
The war in the world of technology has begun between Google and OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Jan 31, 2023
According to Gmail creator, Open AI’s ChatGPT can be responsible for the destruction of google. Is ChatGPT the destruction of google? Let us know about it clearly in this article. ChatGPT, according to Gmail creator Paul Buccheit, has the potential to destroy Google in a year or two at most. Buccheit believes that ChatGPT will eliminate Google’s most profitable product, aka Search, and that even if the global search engine giant catches up on artificial intelligence, it will be unable to fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of its business. The war in the world of technology has begun between Google and OpenAI’s ChatGPT

