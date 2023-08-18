trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650324
“There was a sudden loud noise…” lone survivor of ‘Shiv Mandir’ collapse recounts horror

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Ram Singh, the lone survivor of the 'Shiv Mandir’ collapse incident recounted the horror incident. Speaking to ANI, Ram Singh shared that he was sleeping in a house beside the temple and something fell on him. He added that he was under debris, and shouted for help.

