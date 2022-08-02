"They never recognised his contribution but PM Modi did" says family of Pingali Venkayya | India

On the 145th anniversary of the designer of our National flag Pingali Venkayya, PM Modi everyone to change their profile pictures to Tiranga to mark it as a tribute to Pingali Venkayya. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government will host a mega event Tuesday evening to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya during which ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem and video will also be launched.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

