"They never recognised his contribution but PM Modi did" says family of Pingali Venkayya | India
On the 145th anniversary of the designer of our National flag Pingali Venkayya, PM Modi everyone to change their profile pictures to Tiranga to mark it as a tribute to Pingali Venkayya. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government will host a mega event Tuesday evening to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya during which ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem and video will also be launched.
On the 145th anniversary of the designer of our National flag Pingali Venkayya, PM Modi everyone to change their profile pictures to Tiranga to mark it as a tribute to Pingali Venkayya. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government will host a mega event Tuesday evening to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya during which ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem and video will also be launched.