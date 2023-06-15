NewsVideos
This Car Air Purifier Is Powered With NASA-Developed Technology | London Tech Week | Air Pollution

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Air For Life is a UK-based clean air company that works on products to purify and sanitize the air. They have a patented technology developed by NASA, used for Mars Rover project to clean the air. The company has launched a Car Sanifier, which purifies and sanitizes the air inside the vehicle using the advanced technology. We got in touch with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life to understand more about the product and its prospects in a market like India.

