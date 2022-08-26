NewsVideos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News

Out of the 14 editions, India has won seven. Five have been pocketed by Sri Lanka and the remaining two have gone Pakistan’s way. After a year of becoming the world champions in 1983, In 1984, India under skipper Sunil Gavaskar, won the inaugural edition held in the UAE.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
